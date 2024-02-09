Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 627,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,156,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,649,000 after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 89,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

MO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. 2,914,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,279,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

