Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of KBR worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after acquiring an additional 804,279 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 99.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 678,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,394,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. UBS Group decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 186,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,648. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

