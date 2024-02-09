Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.54. 89,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average is $145.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

