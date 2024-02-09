Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

LRCX stock traded up $25.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $890.07. 426,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,493. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $779.49 and its 200 day moving average is $700.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,391 shares of company stock worth $24,130,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

