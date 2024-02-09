Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 58,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.42.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

