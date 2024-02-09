Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of VSE worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VSE by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VSE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.18. 7,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,536. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

