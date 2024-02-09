Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,791 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $11.05 on Friday, hitting $378.07. 1,410,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,742. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 208.54, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.61 and a 200-day moving average of $268.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $379.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

