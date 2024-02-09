Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock remained flat at $65.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

