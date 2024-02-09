Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.85 and a twelve month high of $242.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.38.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

