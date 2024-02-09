Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of ESCO Technologies worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ESE stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. 70,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

