Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,731 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.22. The company had a trading volume of 58,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $225.14 and a 12-month high of $299.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.01.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.