Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by Imperial Capital to In-Line

Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $45.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 46.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 135,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 227,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

