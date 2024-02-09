Navcoin Trading Up 5.8% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $28,228.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00114770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00033984 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007516 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

