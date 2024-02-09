Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NMM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.17. 29,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,140. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 60.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $288,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

