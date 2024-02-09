Needham & Company LLC Raises Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target to $3.50

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Pixelworks Stock Up 6.9 %

Pixelworks stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $128.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 43.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

