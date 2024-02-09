NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NETGEAR updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
NETGEAR Price Performance
Shares of NTGR opened at $13.20 on Friday. NETGEAR has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $71,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $370,239.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $285,989. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.
