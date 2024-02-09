NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NETGEAR updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NTGR opened at $13.20 on Friday. NETGEAR has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $71,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $370,239.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $285,989. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NETGEAR by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 108,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

