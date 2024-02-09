Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $134.42 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,831.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

