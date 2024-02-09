Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE NVRO opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

