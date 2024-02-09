New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Lowered to $45.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

