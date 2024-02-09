New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Chairman Alessandro Dinello Purchases 50,000 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,772,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,642,680. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 868,943 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,682,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 180,146 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

