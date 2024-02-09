New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) EVP Acquires $101,250.00 in Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 36,772,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,642,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

