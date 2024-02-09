NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $19.57

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $20.74. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 25,235 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 4.3 %
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
