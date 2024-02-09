Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.09. Newell Brands shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 2,625,106 shares traded.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

