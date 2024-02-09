Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.52-$0.62 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,684,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,630. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

