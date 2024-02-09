News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect News to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of News stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. News has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that News will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in News by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

