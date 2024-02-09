News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Get News alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on News

News Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.84 on Thursday. News has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that News will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in News by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in News by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.