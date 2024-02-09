Nexo (NEXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $526.45 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $526.45 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Nexo Profile
Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com.
Nexo Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
