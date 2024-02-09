NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

