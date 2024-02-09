NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $256.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.30.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $218.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.71. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

