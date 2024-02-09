Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $253.00 to $286.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern traded as high as $256.00 and last traded at $255.41, with a volume of 96350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,797,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.