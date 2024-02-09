North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.61.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Price Performance
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.