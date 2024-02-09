North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.61.

Shares of NOA opened at C$31.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.75. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

