NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Get NOV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Price Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $17.27 on Monday. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.