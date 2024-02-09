Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.15

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.15 and last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 186990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

