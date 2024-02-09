NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $800.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $616.35.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $696.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $707.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

