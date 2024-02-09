NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.65. NWTN shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,703 shares.

NWTN Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.