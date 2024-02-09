NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 107.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 245.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 130,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

