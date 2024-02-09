Oasys Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $200.00 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Oasys has a market cap of $200.00 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasys alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.10109666 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,144,454.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.