Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Reduced by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OXY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

