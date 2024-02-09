Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $448.30

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $448.30 and last traded at $447.52, with a volume of 262264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $425.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

