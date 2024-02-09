Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

