Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,840. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

