Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $4.79. 62,536,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,461,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

