Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after acquiring an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,702,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 429,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,425. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

