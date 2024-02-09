Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up approximately 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,650. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

