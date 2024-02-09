Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM remained flat at $133.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,718,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,867,250. The firm has a market cap of $693.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

