Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 278 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises about 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,341,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 31,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.02. 953,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.24. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

