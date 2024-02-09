Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,687 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Up 2.2 %

INMD traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 885,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

