Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 330,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

