Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.37. 257,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,141. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.87.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

