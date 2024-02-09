Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.64. 3,423,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,570. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

